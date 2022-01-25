Carlos Mercado, left, an investigator for the Vineland Fire Department, is shown with Linda Gallina, second vice president of the Vineland Woman’s Club, at the club’s membership meeting on Jan. 10 at which he was the guest speaker. Mercado is one of seven fire safety inspectors in the city. He told club members there are six fire companies with 200 firefighters in Vineland and 60 EMTs with four ambulances, and 12 new EMTs recently joined the ranks. The Woman’s Club is seeking new members and invites any women interested in helping the community to join the club. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.webs.com or the club’s Facebook page.
Club news
Related to this story
Most Popular
PLEASANTVILLE — City police are searching for a missing Egg Harbor Township man they say was last seen early Sunday morning.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci says it's not a question of whether or not Friday night into Saturday's storm will be rain or snow. Rather, it's wh…
ATLANTIC CITY — Camden County insurance company owner and Democratic Party power broker George E. Norcross III wants to take Formica Brothers’…
LINWOOD — Gail Rosenthal has decided it is time to enjoy more of life, plus work a little less.
NORTHFIELD — Three political activists and a foster mother asked the Atlantic County commissioners on Tuesday to demand the state take further…
WEST WILDWOOD — West Wildwood Police Officer Dylan Keenan-Hannum is out of jail and out of a job after reaching a plea deal on charges of maki…
ATLANTIC CITY — New At-Large Councilman Bruce Weekes ran on a Democratic ticket with Mayor Marty Small Sr. and his team, but he’s already sett…
OCEAN CITY — A city man has died after he was hit by a car driven by a Philadelphia man with a suspended driver's license last week, officials…
Debra Ann Sadusky is buried in a cemetery near the southwest branch of Rancocas Creek in Medford, Burlington County, surrounded by the graves …
Notice of a mother’s emotional-distress claim against the Pleasantville school board over the shooting death of her son at a football game was…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.