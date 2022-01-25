Carlos Mercado, left, an investigator for the Vineland Fire Department, is shown with Linda Gallina, second vice president of the Vineland Woman’s Club, at the club’s membership meeting on Jan. 10 at which he was the guest speaker. Mercado is one of seven fire safety inspectors in the city. He told club members there are six fire companies with 200 firefighters in Vineland and 60 EMTs with four ambulances, and 12 new EMTs recently joined the ranks. The Woman’s Club is seeking new members and invites any women interested in helping the community to join the club. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or visit wcofvineland.webs.com or the club’s Facebook page.