Mary Rose Bispels, right, president of the Cape May County chapter of the Soroptimists International of the Americas, and new member Nancy Desantis recently participated in the North Atlantic Regional Fall District meeting in Youngstown, New York. Over 100 women from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and New York discussed topics such as inviting corporate sponsorships, the importance of communication and creating ‘Dream It, Be It’ programs which are targeted to young girls to build self-esteem. For more information about the local chapter, call 609-780-4296 or visit sicmc.com.
