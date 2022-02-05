The Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point welcomed members of the Great Egg Harbor River Watershed Association as guest speakers at its February meeting. Greg Gregory, River Council chair, and Lynn Maun, educational coordinator, presented photos and videos and talked about the biodiversity of the area. Members of the public who are interested in learning more more about protecting the environment are invited to join the Garden Club. The next meeting will be held 7 p.m. March 1 at the Somers Point Senior Center. For more information, call Heidi at 609-703-9170. From left are Gregory, Maun, and Garden Club officers Heidi Hibbs, Pam DeMarco, Janice Kearsley and Lisa Gasper.
