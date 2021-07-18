Jada Dacy, the daughter of Steven Messier, has strong interest in drawing and photography and hopes to go to college and become an art director. DeVaugh Smith, the son of LaKisha and Chad Smith, enjoys soccer and gaming. He would like to go to college and become an engineer or a scientist. Barbara Westog, the MWC Education Committee co-chair, presented the awards before the end of the school year in June. The recipients were given a certificate of recognition and a $50 gift card.