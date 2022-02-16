 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CLUB NEWS

Nancy J. Hammond, provided

The Millville Woman’s Club recognized Sierra Ojeda and Makayla Nelson as the Millville High School Students of the Month for January and February 2022. Education Committee chair Donna Pio and assistant chair Barbara Westog met with the students in the high school library Feb. 1 and presented them with Wawa gift cards. Besides both being members of National Honor Society and earning academic varsity letters since 2019, the girls are active volunteers in the community. Ojeda plans to attend a four-year university majoring in studio art. Nelson plans to go to a four-year university majoring in biology and eventually become a pharmacist.

