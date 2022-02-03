Garden Club of Cape May members are the Cape May MAC Volunteers of the Month for January. Cape May MAC Chief Outreach Strategist Mary Stewart nominated them for the honor for their participation in activities at the Emlen Physick Estate, particularly Scarecrow Alley and the Winter Wonder Walk. “The members of the Garden Club of Cape May have created elaborate displays for each of these community events, coming up with unique themes and executing an outdoor display with panache,” said Stewart. “They tend them for the duration of the display for a month or longer, to keep them looking good. We appreciate their outstanding enthusiasm and commitment to these creative activities that attract visitors to the grounds and create a lot of joy and excitement.” Officers of the Garden Club of Cape May are Debbie Yeager, president; Carol Venet, vice president; Linda Gast, treasurer; Ellen Seward, recording secretary; and Glenda Unzelmann, corresponding secretary.
Club news
