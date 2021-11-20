The Millville Woman’s Club served as the Southern District site for the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs Day of Service event on Nov. 13 to celebrate the 127th anniversary of the founding of the organization. Local members welcomed other clubs from throughout the region for a day of activities and fundraising to benefit a chosen charity. This year’s selection is Covenant House of New Jersey, serving homeless and at-risk youth. The group contributed gift cards to donate to Covenant House and made greeting cards to distribute to its clients. Participants included Laura Lawser; Jane Christy; Laura Badger, Absecon; Joann Schmidt; Mary Ellen Cropper, Absecon; Donna Pio; and Caroline Dickson.