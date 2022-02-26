Members of the Millville Woman’s Club welcomed Jane Schneider of Triple Oaks Nursery and Herb Garden in Franklinville as the guest speaker for its February meeting. Schneider demonstrated arranging roses and greens in different size vases and talked about various types of flowers, plants and herbs, and fielded questions about plant care and use of edible plants. Club hostesses, from left, Kathy Bennett and Marcella Camp hand out bag lunches to attendees Joan Fauver, Mary Miskelly and Janet Page following the meeting.
Club news
Related to this story
Most Popular
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A local middle school teacher who was recently suspended over what he described as efforts to address student cyberbullyin…
SOMERS POINT — Somers Point Plaza on New Road has been going through some changes in recent years, with more to come.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A William Davies Middle School teacher charged Friday with causing a false public alarm has since been fired, district Sup…
MULLICA TOWNSHIP — Two people and a pet were killed over the weekend when a fire decimated a home in the township.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Amazon, the company that dominates online retail across the country, could soon be coming to Galloway — although some neig…
TRENTON — New Jersey highway and law enforcement officials are prepared to tow any tractor-trailers off state highways if they become a hazard…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee unanimously voted last week to adopt a pair of ordinances expanding the number of alcohol license…
Eyeing new developments by the airport, government and business leaders are hoping to see new industries lift off in Atlantic County.
WILDWOOD — A national organization of Native Americans is calling on the school district to change the name and logo of its sports team.
ATLANTIC CITY — Four men face a litany of gun and drug charges in Atlantic County, including the alleged sale of an untraceable fully automati…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.