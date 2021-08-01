 Skip to main content
Garden Club Birds and Wildlife chair Bonnie Brodman and Barnegat Light Mayor Kirk O. Larson.

The Garden Club of LBI opened its pollinator garden in Barnegat Light’s Bay Breeze Park with a ribbon cutting ceremony July 28.

A small crowd of government officials, Barnegat Light Councilwomen Maryellen Foley and Dottie Wright, Councilman Ed Wellington and Supervisor of Public Works Stuart Mc Gowan, Garden Club members and community members joined Mayor Kirk O. Larson to open the 50x25-foot garden.

Garden Club President Michele Farias said she hopes the garden inspires others to become proactive to carve out a space for bees and butterflies to thrive.

— Press staff reports

