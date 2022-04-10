The Women's Community Club of Cape May recently hosted a talk by Lynda Towns about the Harriet Tubman Museum on Lafayette Street in Cape May. Besides presenting information about Harriet Tubman's life, Towns also discussed the historical significance of Macedonia Baptist Church, located next to the museum, and the role its former longtime pastor the Rev. Robert Davis played in the abolitionist movement. The first room in the museum is dedicated to him, Towns told the group. The Harriet Tubman Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit info@harriettubmanmuseum.org.