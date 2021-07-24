The Women’s Community Club of Cape May met recently to plan the club's 100th anniversary celebration. The event will take place Nov. 10 at Alethea’s in Cape May. From left are Barbara Hiem, in charge of the program booklet; Margaret Rizzo, table centerpieces; Jeanne Wienkoop, seating/welcoming table; Janis Scott, table centerpieces; Marilyn Meikle, tickets and publicity; Rita Rothberg, proclamation/letters of congratulations; Phyllis Laswell, event co-chair, invitations, menu selections; and Gayle Quinn, club president. Not shown are Kathy Evans, event co-chair and raffle baskets, cake, seating/eelcoming table; Barbara MacLean, treasurer; Jean Ficca, corsages; and Dolores Gibbs, club historian in charge of historical display.
