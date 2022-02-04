Manahawkin Elks Lodge 2340 Veterans Committee members Jack Milne, Dan DiGregorio and Rich Short deliver welcome-home items to be used by New Jersey veterans transitioning from homelessness to permanent housing. The Elks purchased supplies through funding from the Elks National Foundation Community Investments Program to assemble Welcome Home kits containing small appliances, cleaning supplies, lamps, and kitchen, bathroom and bedroom items. The Welcome Home kits are stored in an Elks-run northern New Jersey annex and delivered to veterans in need, as identified by VA HUD-VASH, Catholic Charities, Soldier On and other veterans organizations.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.