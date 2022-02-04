 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Club news
0 Comments
CLUB NEWS

Club news

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Manahawkin Elks Lodge 2340 Veterans Committee members Jack Milne, Dan DiGregorio and Rich Short deliver welcome-home items to be used by New Jersey veterans transitioning from homelessness to permanent housing. The Elks purchased supplies through funding from the Elks National Foundation Community Investments Program to assemble Welcome Home kits containing small appliances, cleaning supplies, lamps, and kitchen, bathroom and bedroom items. The Welcome Home kits are stored in an Elks-run northern New Jersey annex and delivered to veterans in need, as identified by VA HUD-VASH, Catholic Charities, Soldier On and other veterans organizations.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Palin resumes court battle with New York Times

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News