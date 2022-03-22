The Evelyn Hill Cycling Club, a group of South Jersey women who enjoy cycling as a social activity and exercise, is welcoming new members to join them on weekend and evening rides starting in April. Based in Rosenhayn, the club was founded in 2019 by Barbara Kornbluh, a local cyclist. Women of all ages and experience are invited to join. The club has begun riding on Saturday mornings. Evening rides at 6 p.m. will begin as daylight allows. The rides are on rural South Jersey roads. Ride distances vary with the skill level of the group and typically last about an hour during the week and longer on weekends. There is no fee to participate, but helmets are required. An introductory ride for new riders will be held at 10 a.m. April 30. The club meets at the Evelyn Hill Cycling warehouse, 685 Kenyon Ave., in Rosenhayn. A bicycle mechanic will be available to do maintenance checks. For more information, email evelynhillcycling@gmail.com.
Club news
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority Board of Directors on Tuesday unanimously approved a deal to sell three former r…
SOMERS POINT — Activists spent the first day of spring trying to uproot school segregation in the Garden State.
UPDATE: Carradero has been located and is safe, police said later Thursday.
PLEASANTVILLE — The local school district has investigated and addressed an incident in which a racial slur was reportedly used, acting Superi…
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
BRIDGETON — A Millville man was arrested for shoplifting Tuesday from the Walgreens on Broad Street, police said.
ATLANTIC CITY — Gov. Phil Murphy has named a longtime insurance industry executive to head the state agency tasked with helping to redevelop A…
NORTHFIELD — Atlantic County commissioners voted Tuesday not to investigate the finances of the Atlantic County Utilities Authority, after ACU…
ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested three residents and recovered two handguns and hollow-point ammunition in separate incidents this week, the de…
MANTUA TOWNSHIP — A township man was arrested after authorities determined he’d been assembling “ghost guns” out of his home, State Police sai…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.