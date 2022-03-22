The Evelyn Hill Cycling Club, a group of South Jersey women who enjoy cycling as a social activity and exercise, is welcoming new members to join them on weekend and evening rides starting in April. Based in Rosenhayn, the club was founded in 2019 by Barbara Kornbluh, a local cyclist. Women of all ages and experience are invited to join. The club has begun riding on Saturday mornings. Evening rides at 6 p.m. will begin as daylight allows. The rides are on rural South Jersey roads. Ride distances vary with the skill level of the group and typically last about an hour during the week and longer on weekends. There is no fee to participate, but helmets are required. An introductory ride for new riders will be held at 10 a.m. April 30. The club meets at the Evelyn Hill Cycling warehouse, 685 Kenyon Ave., in Rosenhayn. A bicycle mechanic will be available to do maintenance checks. For more information, email evelynhillcycling@gmail.com.