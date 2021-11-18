Forty-five girls from Wildwood, Lower and Middle townships, Cape May and West Cape May participated in the "Girls Rule" program sponsored by Soroptimist International of Cape May County on Nov. 13 at Lower Cape May Regional High School. The annual event is a series of workshops designed to give girls in the 5th and 6th grades the tools to succeed in life, to build self-esteem and to have fun together, according to organizers. Assisting in the workshops were 20 high school girls as well as many volunteers from the Soroptimist organization. Workshops included a Zumba class run by Cape May Fitness, STEM-related programs and a jewelry class.
