Organist Scott Breiner performs on the Midmer-Losh organ at the Metropolitan Business and Citizens Association’s 30th anniversary celebration and annual installation/awards gala held at Historic Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Nov. 9. About 800 people attended the event, which featured a dinner show featuring Dave Damiani and the No Vacancy Band, Miss New Jersey 2021 Alyssa Sullivan and special guest performer Joe Piscopo. Master of Ceremonies was Ken Calemmo. The MBCA Community Spirit Award was given to the Casino Association of New Jersey. Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. installed the 2022 Board of Directors, including: John S. Gray, Local 351, Liza Costandino, Ocean Casino; Barbara A. Gomes, Richard De Rose, SJI/SJG; Gisell Mason, TD Bank; Yaffa Mizarchi, Borgata Casino; and Scott Cronick, The Press of Atlantic City/AC Weekly.
