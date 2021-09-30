Millville women
host meatball sub sale
The Millville Woman’s Club kicked off the fall fundraising season with its annual meatball sub sale on Sept. 24. Joan Fauver and her committee organized the event and prepared orders for the sandwiches as well as the containers of meatballs and sauce also for sale. Club members Barbara Westog and Beth Oliver greeted people as they arrived pick up their preorders, Pam McNamee, Barbara Scudder and Mary Miskelly were in the kitchen and Linda Green distributed the orders.
