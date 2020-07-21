All provisional votes were counted for Hamilton Township Monday night, and Repubilcan Richard Cheek seems to have won with 64.6% of the vote, to John Kurtz's 34.7, the Atlantic County Board of Elections reported.
Cheek received a total of 1,003 votes -- 827 cast through vote-by-mail and 176 as provisional ballots cast at the polls on Election Day, according to the board.
Kurtz had a total of 539 votes -- 449 through votes-by-mail and 90 through provisional ballots, the board said.
It was one of the few contested primary elections at the local level this year in Atlantic County.
The board is still counting provisional ballots, and may finish Tuesday, according to Board Chair Lynn Caterson. More than 6,000 provisional and 45,000 votes by mail were cast in the July 7 primary election.
