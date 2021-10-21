Charity League of Atlantic County donates to local groups

Members of The Charity League of Atlantic County recently presented a check totaling $130,000 to five local charities, the result of the group’s fundraising efforts. From left are Judy Page, recording secretary; Sue McAfee, corresponding secretary; Kim Georgetti, vice president; Judy Dale, president; and Toni Juliano, treasurer.
