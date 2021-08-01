Centennial celebration

Shiloh Temple Apostolic Cathedral in Atlantic City celebrated the 100th birthday of Mother Ethel Waiters by staging a car parade in her honor July 25 that filled the street past the church on Madison Avenue. Waiters has a long legacy as a leader in the church community. She co-founded the church in 1966 with her late husband, Bishop James A. Waiters.
