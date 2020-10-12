Celebrating Halloween safely during the pandemic: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Experiencing the community joys of Halloween trick-or-treating, fun costumes and colorful decorations — all while being out and about in the crisp, fall air — has become a favorite time of the year for most.
While every year there are safety points, this year during the COVID-19 pandemic, I am joining with health officials in underscoring specific warnings when it comes to protecting your health and this year’s events. Infectious disease experts have highlighted the increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 in that:
• Social distancing is going to be very difficult
• Being in crowds of children and adults in close proximity that you are not interacting with on a regular basis
• Sharing candy bowls or getting anything that is being touched by someone else
But there is good news.
There are safe options and fun alternatives. It starts with planning:
• Costumes: Wearing facial covering is one of the best methods to prevent the spread of COVID-19. A costume mask is not a substitute for those coverings, unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric covering the mouth and nose. Don’t wear a costume mask over a cloth mask, because it can be dangerous by making it hard to breathe. Creative ways to don your mask include wearing a Halloween-themed cloth mask or honor frontline workers by dressing up as them where your mask is part of your costume.
• Trick-or-treating: As an outdoor activity, it can pose less risk than indoor gatherings when managed safely by wearing a mask at all times and socially distancing at least 6 feet from others.
Avoid eating candy along the way (until the wrapping is reviewed and sanitized). When a group is at a door, wait until they leave before approaching. Don’t linger at a house longer than needed. Carry hand-sanitizer/wipes, cleaning hands regularly for 20 seconds with at least 60% alcohol. Anything less than that may not work as well for germs and could merely reduce the growth rather than kill germs outright.
• Trunk-or-treats: Some community organizations/retailers/groups are hosting parking lot or drive-thru events. If you do participate, wear an appropriate mask while social distancing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers this a high-risk activity for COVID-19. Stay vigilant if you decide to attend.
• Treat safely: Avoid any multiple hands in one container (with people reaching in and picking out their treats). Consider tongs to remove candy from a bowl and drop into a bag. Ensure candy is individually wrapped. Again, wear a mask, maintain social distancing and wash your hands frequently (whether the giver or receiver of treats). Also consider one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodies or bags are lined-up to grab and go while continuing to social distance (such as safely at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard).
• Treat management: Make sure everyone washes their hands and that candy wrappers are wiped down with a disinfectant wipe before touching and eating anything. If an edible treat is torn or not individually wrapped, throw it away.
• Parties, haunted houses, hayrides, corn mazes: Hosting or attending parties/events that involve people outside your household are discouraged. If you engage, you may decrease your risk by keeping it small, wearing proper masks, social distancing (even when eating) and avoiding any no-mask parties/events.
• Added risk assessment: While everyone is at some risk in every age group when in public, if you have medical conditions that can increase your risk for severe complications from COVID-19 (e.g., diabetes, 65-years or older, hypertension, obesity), know that handing out candy to trick-or-treaters or being at events can put you at greater risk of getting infected. Consider hanging a note on your door to let people know you are not giving out candy while participating in low-risk activities.
Alternative activities
The CDC has identified lower-risk activities as safe alternatives:
• Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them outside, or at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends.
• Decorate your home, bake or prepare special, fun recipes with family.
• Do a Halloween scavenger hunt (rather than going house-to-house) with Halloween-themed objects and candy to look for with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house.
• Host a virtual Halloween costume contest.
• Enjoy a Halloween movie or game night.
• Set up different stations at home (indoors and outdoors) to paint pumpkins or decorate cupcakes/cookies.
Plan now for ways to safely experience the joys of this special time of the year and make sure to follow local ordinances.
Have fun!
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author.
Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.