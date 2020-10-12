Celebrating Halloween safely during the pandemic: Dr. Nina Radcliff

Experiencing the community joys of Halloween trick-or-treating, fun costumes and colorful decorations — all while being out and about in the crisp, fall air — has become a favorite time of the year for most.

While every year there are safety points, this year during the COVID-19 pandemic, I am joining with health officials in underscoring specific warnings when it comes to protecting your health and this year’s events. Infectious disease experts have highlighted the increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 in that:

• Social distancing is going to be very difficult

• Being in crowds of children and adults in close proximity that you are not interacting with on a regular basis

• Sharing candy bowls or getting anything that is being touched by someone else

But there is good news.

There are safe options and fun alternatives. It starts with planning: