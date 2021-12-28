CDC, state officials planning to open federal COVID-19 testing site amid supply strain

TRENTON — As more New Jerseyans are seeking COVID-19 testing, the state is partnering with the federal government to keep up with demand.
As part of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's Increasing Community Access to Testing (ICATT) for COVID-19 Surge Response effort, a testing site is being planned between federal and state health officials, the Governor's Office said Monday.
“With the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, it is imperative that we remain vigilant and provide tools for our residents to stay safe,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement. “This testing site will be an invaluable means to continue mitigating the spread of the pandemic. I thank our federal partners for their continued support and commitment to keeping New Jerseyans healthy.”
The New Jersey Department of Health is working with CDC officials to determine a location for the testing site, which will be released once one is determined.
Further details about where the site may be located are not available, the governor's Press Secretary Alyana Alfaro Post said Tuesday.
“We appreciate the federal government’s support to make this resource available to New Jersey residents,” New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli also said in a statement Monday. “Testing is an important tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our state.”
On Tuesday, New Jersey reported nearly 11,900 new cases and 48 confirmed deaths from the virus.
Testing demands before Christmas strained sites nationwide, with President Joe Biden on Monday saying that the lack of enough tests to meet demand must be improved as the nation continues its fight against the omicron variant.
Federal health officials have determined the variant to be the most dominant strain in the U.S., skyrocketing case numbers nationwide.
Biden promised Americans 500 million additional rapid tests to start the new year. A website to acquire those tests will be forthcoming.
Besides the proposed surge testing site, New Jersey has taken other measures to get tests to those who need them.
The state's Department of Health recently partnered with Vault Health, a medical supply company that's shipping at-home tests across the Garden State for anyone who requests one.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
