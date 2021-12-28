CDC, state officials planning to open federal COVID-19 testing site amid supply strain

TRENTON — As more New Jerseyans are seeking COVID-19 testing, the state is partnering with the federal government to keep up with demand.

As part of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's Increasing Community Access to Testing (ICATT) for COVID-19 Surge Response effort, a testing site is being planned between federal and state health officials, the Governor's Office said Monday.

“With the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, it is imperative that we remain vigilant and provide tools for our residents to stay safe,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement. “This testing site will be an invaluable means to continue mitigating the spread of the pandemic. I thank our federal partners for their continued support and commitment to keeping New Jerseyans healthy.”

The New Jersey Department of Health is working with CDC officials to determine a location for the testing site, which will be released once one is determined.