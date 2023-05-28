As Memorial Day approaches, Atlantic City is preparing to mark 45 years since the first casino hotel outside of Nevada opened in the resort destination.
“Atlantic City has been providing an outstanding gaming experience for 45 years,” said Mark Giannantonio, president of the Casino Association of New Jersey, in a statement. “As travelers make plans this summer, Atlantic City is an attractive and cost-effective destination for one-third of the U.S. population who can access the city by car. This summer is a perfect opportunity for previous and new visitors to visit Atlantic City and see first-hand all that this historic beach town has to offer.”
This summer Atlantic City casinos will host a variety of exclusive events, concerts and food and beverage specials, including:
Bally's Atlantic City
- Jeep Giveaways: May 26, 27 & 28: Win one of three Jeeps plus thousands in prizes! Earn entries April 1 through May 28. Plus, 10X entries on Sundays and Wednesdays in May. Grand Prize Drawings will take place on Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27 at 10 p.m. and Sunday, May 28 at 8 p.m. See Players Club for details.
- Beach Concert Viewing Party – May 27 & 28: Get up close and enjoy the music at Bally’s Beach Bar. $75 admission includes guaranteed table seating, two beverages, lunch entree, and free entertainment. Beach Bar opens at 11:00 a.m. Get your tickets now at TicketWeb.com. Tickets for Music Festival Beach Concert | TicketWeb - Bally's Beach Bar in Atlantic City, US.
- 5x Comps – Friday, Saturday and Sunday: Play your favorite slots and earn 5x Comps (Bally Bucks) every Friday, Saturday & Sunday.
- Live Entertainment every weekend at Carousel Bar, The Yard and Bally’s Beach Bar.
- Happy Hours daily happy hours at Guy Fieri’s Chophouse, Carousel Bar and The Yard.
- MJ Live – July 7 – September 3 | Tuesday – Thursday 8 p.m., Friday 9 p.m., Saturday 8 p.m. and Sunday Matinee 3 p.m.: As the #1 Michael Jackson tribute show in the world, MJ LIVE recreates the electrifying stage show of one of the greatest performers of all time. Tickets, starting at $30, are available at TicketWeb, TicketMaster and at the box office three hours before showtime.
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
- MGM Tower: As Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary, the resort embarked on a $55 million redesign and rebranding of The Water Club to deliver one of the city’s premier luxury resort experiences. Renamed the MGM Tower, the new offerings will feature more than 700 completely reimagined guestrooms and add a collection of luxury Vista Suites located at the tower’s corners with extraordinary wraparound views of the Atlantic City skyline.
- Summer Promotions: Summer at Borgata will be especially exciting as Borgata celebrates its 20th Anniversary. Casino promotions include:
- The $1,200,000 Road to Riches promotion featuring a 2023 Lexus GX460 and two Tomberlin golf carts. With drawings every Saturday through May and June, we will award an astonishing $102,000 in FREEPLAY to over 1,200 winners, with the Grand Prize drawings on May 27 and June 24.
- The $2,000,000 Roaring Twenties promotion runs June 25 through August 26 with over 2,000 winners will win their share of $2,000,000 in prizes and we will be giving away a 2023 Cadillac CT5 Sport Sedan every Saturday in July and August!
- Summer Pool Hours: Memorial Day Weekend kicks off the summer pool and Beer Garden season at Borgata.
- The Outdoor Pools and the newly redesigned and rebranded MGM Tower will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning May 26 through September 4 (weather permitting).
- Borgata’s Outdoor Pool will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning May 26 through September 4 (weather permitting).
- Borgata’s Beer Garden will open from May 26 through September 4, weather permitting. Monday – Thursday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday – Sunday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Caesars Atlantic City
- Caesars Entertainment’s Atlantic City Resorts are sizzling with summer promotions such as the 3X Tier Credit Multiplier, Best Comp Earning in Atlantic City, $50,000 Jackpot Drawings, and a Progressive Prize Sweepstakes.
- Celebrate 25 Years of Caesars Rewards. Reserve stay by June 19, 2023 to receive great rates as part of the Caesars Rewards 25th Anniversary Sale.
- Be the first to experience Atlantic City’s first-ever entertainment residency, The Hook by Spiegelworld - opening June 30. The Hook will feature a live show, an East Coast home for Spiegelworld’s Italian-American-Psychedelic Superfrico restaurant, and a myriad of discoverable cocktail bars. Show tickets and restaurant bookings are now open.
- The Pool at Caesars – a newly renovated pool experience with stunning ocean views — will kick off summer Memorial Day Weekend with Sunset Social Happy Hour on Fridays and Saturdays. Kick back with a cocktail while soaking up the spectacular view from 5-7 p.m. DJ and night swim until 9 p.m.
- Treat yourself to Tanoshi Hour at Nobu Atlantic City. Japanese for ‘Happy Hour,’ Tanoshi Hour offers daily specials on signature cocktails, fine wines, imported beer, and of course, sake. Plus, enjoy specials on many delicious dishes including Yellowtail Sashimi Jalapeno, Salmon Avocado Maki, and Beef Kushiyaki. Wed-Fri, Sun 5-6 p.m. Bar only.
Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City
- La Strada at the Shore is now open at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, serving up fresh pasta, bold flavors, and a creative cocktail menu. With its authentic Italian roots and modern flair, La Strada at the Shore is poised to become a must-visit dining destination this summer.
- Kick off summer at The Pool After Dark with Crespo on Friday, May 26, TroyBoi with Stooki Sound and Mr. Caramack on Saturday, May 27 and DJ Camilo + Friends on Sunday, May 28. Plus, enjoy day swim entertainment with DJ Chris Devine on Saturday, May 27 and Adoni on Sunday, May 28. For bottle service or to purchase general admission, click here.
- Get ready to dance with live bands every weekend at The Baywalk opening for the season on Saturday, May 27.
Tropicana Atlantic City
- Join Tropicana Atlantic City for weekly summer fireworks shows on the boardwalk every Saturday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day, excluding the first three Saturdays in June. Fireworks sponsored by Casa Taco & Tequila Bar, Chickie's & Pete's, Hooters, Firewaters Saloon, Perry’s Pizza, Tony Luke’s, A’Dam Good Deli and A'Dam Good Sports Bar & Grill.
- Beginning May 27, The Pool at Chelsea opens to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from 10AM-5PM. Beginning June 16, the pool will be open Monday, Thursday, Sunday from 10AM-5PM, Friday & Saturday 10AM-5PM & 6PM-11PM. 21+ to enter. Admission fee varies.
- Experience classic taste in a new space with the reopening of Tropicana’s il Verdi in a new, oceanfront location opening early June.
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour comes to the Tropicana Showroom on Saturday, June 17 at 8PM, featuring Asia O’Hara, Laganja Estranja, Lady Camden, Bosco, Rosé, DeJa Skye and select Season 15 finalists. Free your mind this summer at the world’s largest drag production.
- In honor of Memorial Day Weekend, Boogie Nights is offering FREE admission for those who show military ID through May 27. Then, kick off the summer season with the Boogie Nights crew at In the Mix Wednesdays on June 21. Continuing every Wednesday all summer long, In the Mix Wednesdays offers free admission, $6 drink & $5 beer specials, discounted bottle service and free parking with $100 or more spend.
Golden Nugget Atlantic City
- Experience The Ultimate Elvis live May 27 in the Showroom. “Dean Z – The Ultimate Elvis” is a musical journey spanning the 20-year career of the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll”, from his rise to fame in the 1950s, to his infamous Las Vegas performances of the 1970s. “Dean Z – The Ultimate Elvis” boasts a powerful 11-piece band, horn section, incredible background vocalists and immersive video content for a truly unforgettable concert experience.
- Deck Music Festivals will make their return this summer at Golden Nugget Atlantic City’s The Deck featuring The Deck Band (May 26), No Pressure (May 27), Don’t Call me Francis (May 28), Red (May 29), Fakefest (May 19-25), British Invasion (July 22) and Deckstock (Aug. 12).
- 2023 Mercedes GLE 53 Coupe Giveaway – Earn Entries through May 28
- Earn one entry for every 25 Base Tier Credits by playing with your 24K Select CLUB card at any slot machine or table game.
- 10X Entries Friday, May 26, Saturday, May 27 & Sunday, May 28.
- Grand Finale - Memorial Day Weekend on Sunday, May 28 at 4p.m. Main Atrium.
- H2O Pool is open for the summer. Take a break from the hot casino action with a dip in our sparkling pool. Sleek, upscale furnishings in a vibrant red, orange and yellow palette contrast with the breathtaking views of the Atlantic City skyline. Cabanas, daybeds, hot tubs, fire pits, conversation areas and the adjacent H2O Bar all come together to create your perfect summer oasis.
- Dos Caminos will debut this summer at the Golden Nugget. Located right in the center of the casino floor, the Mexican eatery will bring new energy to the entire Golden Nugget experience. Dos Caminos will serve authentic and upscale Mexican cuisine, including fresh guac, killer margaritas, and South of the Border favorites.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
- Kick off summer in Atlantic City this Memorial Day Weekend with tons of fantastic things to do both indoors and out. Hard Rock Atlantic City is offering 10X Free Play Multiplier, 15X Free Play Multiplier and a $200,000 Memorial Day Sweepstakes. Not to mention we'll have live entertainment the entire weekend.
- Hard Rock Atlantic City’s Beach Bar is scheduled to open for the season on Friday. The Beach Bar will be open Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Beach rentals are available daily from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.
- Every Thursday, the all-new Seafood Buffet at Fresh Harvest will feature all of the favorites menu items fresh from the ocean including crab legs, lobster tails, oysters, shrimp and more!
- Sunday Brunch in Council Oak will make its debut this Memorial Day Weekend
Ocean Casino Resort
- Ocean Casino Resort will be partying all summer long as it celebrates its 5th Birthday with over $5 million in giveaways and promotions. The celebration begins Memorial Day Weekend and runs through Labor Day 2023.
- Ocean will be kicking off the birthday festivities with a $300,000 Sweepstakes including daily cash and free play prizes of $100,000 on May 26, 27 and 28. Ocean will continue to unveil details on exciting events and promotions for the remainder of the summer with a countdown to the celebration, interactive experiences and the opportunity to sign up for notifications for exclusive announcements at theOceanAC.com/5.
- Ocean will celebrate its official birthday on June 28, unveiling a brand-new Birthday Bar Pop-up Experience located at 1927 Lounge, just steps from the casino floor.
- Several new openings will add to Ocean’s culinary and retail offerings, including:
- Bottled Wine, Spirits & Tastings – an elevated wine experience featuring enomatic wine dispensers, a wide array of unique vintages for sale and a selection of imported and domestic cheeses, cured meats and handpicked accoutrements.
- WAVE – a retail experience offering the latest home goods and appliances to drones, laptops and virtual reality devices from Amazon, Dyson, Google Oculus and more top brands.
- The Soup Spot – offering a rotating selection of homemade soups crafted by Ocean’s talented culinary team.
Resorts Casino Hotel
- Retro Themed Pop-Up Bar | Lounge 78
- Now – Labor Day | Bar One on the Casino Floor
- Friday, May 26
- Beach Ball Drop & 45th Anniversary, Noon – 5:00 p.m. | Boardwalk. Resorts Casino Hotel is celebrating their 45th Anniversary and Annual Beach Ball Drop on Friday, May 26th. It's a nonstop party on the boardwalk beginning at Noon! Emmy award-winning actor Kelsey Grammer will be on hand to assist with "Opening the Sea" for the 2023 season. Entertainment includes live music from local cover bands, bagpipers, a drumline, games, giveaways and much more! All of this excitement leads up to the annual Beach Ball Drop at 5:00 p.m.
- The NY Bee Gees, 9:00 p.m. | Superstar Theater. The band offers all the classic 70’s Disco hits from “Stayin Alive” to “Night Fever” while embracing the early works such as “To Love Somebody”. Delivering songs from every decade of the Bee Gees catalog with a stunning production, powerful vocals, and the professional stage presence to fill any club or casino.
- Saturday, May 27
- Free Pull on the 1st Slot Machine, 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. | Margaritaville Lobby. Hit a top combination on two consecutive spins and win $10,000! All participants receive a 45th anniversary magnet.
- Sunday, May 28
- $100,000 Sweepstakes. Resorts is picking 45 winners of $1,000 in Free Play, with four winners announced every 30 minutes from 4:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. At 9:00 p.m. five winners will receive $1,000 in Free Play, and another four winners will earn $2,500 in Free Play at 9:30 p.m. At 10:00 p.m. one lucky winner will be awarded $45,000 in cold hard cash! For a full schedule of events, please visit the Resorts Casino Hotel website.
