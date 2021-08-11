 Skip to main content
Water Dog restaurant coming to Bally's
Water Dog restaurant coming to Bally's

Local 54

Exterior view of Bally's Atlantic City in Atlantic City, Thursday June 30, 2016. Only officials from Trump Taj Mahal have not worked out a new contract with UNITE HERE Local 54 union workers and face picketing starting Friday July 1. Blly's and three other casinos have made deals with the union. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)

 Michael Ein / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — Water Dog Smoke House will open its newest location in Bally's Hotel on Monday.

The restaurant was first founded in Ventnor in 2019.

Water Dog will occupy 8,000 square feet of space, with 220 dining seats and a 35-seat bar, General Manager John Connor said in a release.

The dining room will be open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Bar hours are 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

