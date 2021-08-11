Water Dog restaurant coming to Bally's

ATLANTIC CITY — Water Dog Smoke House will open its newest location in Bally's Hotel on Monday.
The restaurant was first founded in Ventnor in 2019.
Water Dog will occupy 8,000 square feet of space, with 220 dining seats and a 35-seat bar, General Manager John Connor said in a release.
The dining room will be open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Bar hours are 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
