Water Dog restaurant coming to Bally's Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Water Dog Smoke House will open its newest location in Bally's Atlantic City on Monday.
The restaurant was founded in Ventnor in 2019.
Water Dog will occupy 8,000 square feet of space, with 220 dining seats and a 35-seat bar, General Manager John Connor said in a news release.
The dining room will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Bar hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
— Ahmad Austin
