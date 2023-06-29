ATLANTIC CITY — Reality TV star Jax Taylor from Bravo's Vanderpump Rules will be hosting and celebrating his birthday at the Ocean Casino Resort on Friday.

The event will start with the grand opening of The Birthday Bar: The Ultimate Birthday Pop-Up Experience hosted by Taylor at 9 p.m. The pop-up bar transformed from the 1927 Lounge was created as a way to pay homage to Ocean's fifth year anniversary.

After the opening, Taylor will host his birthday bash at 11 p.m. at Nola's Bar and Lounge.

Cocktails with technicolored sprinkled rims, selfie-worthy photos by the bar's birthday-themed furnishings, like their balloon wall, live music hosted by Q102 Philly's Rach on the Radio, and other fun attractions will be available for guests to enjoy.

Originally, Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy, who is also a DJ, was supposed to host the grand opening party for The Birthday Bar. But due to filming, Kennedy's appearance has been postponed, said the casino on its website.

For those who can't make the grand opening of The Birthday Bar, or Taylor's Birthday Bash, the pop-up bar will be open Thursday through Sunday until September 4.