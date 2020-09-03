Tropicana Atlantic City

• Palm Restaurant, 5 p.m.-9 p.m., Sunday-Thursday; 5 p.m.-10 p.m., Saturday-Sunday
• Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar, 4 p.m.-11 p.m., Friday-Sunday
• Broadway Burger Bar, 2 p.m.-9 p.m., Friday-Saturday; 1 p.m.-8 p.m., Sunday
• Casa Taco & Tequila Bar (outdoor dining), 7 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday-Thursday; 7 a.m.-12 a.m., Friday-Saturday
• Chickie And Pete's Crab House And Sports Bar (outdoor dining), 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
• Hooter's Atlantic City (outdoor dining) 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
• La Petite Creperie 8 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-3 a.m., Friday-Saturday
• Perry's Pizza (outdoor dining) 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 a.m., Friday-Saturday
• PF Chang's Atlantic City, 12 p.m.-9 p.m.
• Tony Luke's Atlantic City (outdoor dining), 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday-Thursday; 11 p.m.-2 a.m., Friday-Saturday
• Starbucks: The Quarter, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Starbucks: The Marketplace, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Hershey's Premium Ice Cream Parlor, 12 p.m.-8 p.m., Sunday-Thursday; 12 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday
• Mrs. Fields
• The Corner Market, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
• Zeytina Gourmet Food & Marketplace, 8 a.m.-12 a.m.
• Going Nuts, 8 a.m.-11 p.m.
• The Green Bar, 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday
• A'Dam Good Deli/Firewaters, 8 a.m.-11 p.m.
• Carmine's, 12 p.m.-10 p.m.
• Chelsea Five Gastropub Poolside, 9 a.m-3 p.m. (breakfast & lunch); 4 p.m.-10 p.m. (dinner)
