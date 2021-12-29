These players won (and lost) sports bettors the most in 2021

The U.S. Women's National Soccer team was the most bet-on women's team at DraftKings; it also lost customers the most money among women's teams. The WNBA's Chicago Sky won the most money for customers.

At BetMGM, Fournette won the most for bettors, followed by Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, Taylor and Kupp, and Ohtani. Harden lost the most money for BetMGM bettors, followed by Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Suns center Deandre Ayton, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Suns guard Devin Booker.

Other sportsbooks did not rank individual players but kept track of games or events on which lots of money was bet. Not surprisingly, the Super Bowl was the most-bet game for most books; another big one was the Buccaneers-Patriots game in October, when Brady's Bucs edged coach Bill Belichick's Pats in their first meeting since Brady left New England.

Caesars listed the Oct. 3 Bills-Titans game, the Dec. 13 Rams-Cardinals NFC West showdown and the Sept. 27 NFC East duel between the Eagles and Cowboys among its most heavily bet games.

Its most heavily bet teams in 2021 so far are the Buccaneers, Chiefs, Packers, Los Angeles Dodgers and Rams.