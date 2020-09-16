The state Assembly Appropriations Committee will consider two pieces of legislation Thursday designed to provide relief to Atlantic City's casino industry.
One of the two bills, A4032/S2400, was already passed by the state Senate in June — albeit with some significant amendments to the introduced draft — provides both temporary and permanent changes to casino taxes and fees. The second bill, A4002/S2257, gives casino operators a tax credit on sports betting revenue.
Atlantic City's nine casinos were shuttered March 16 to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus and were only permitted to reopen in early-July. The nearly four-month shutdown resulted in significant losses for operators and the industry has been adamant about the need for immediate tax relief.
The first bill reduces gaming revenue taxes for one year beginning from the date Atlantic City’s nine casinos were allowed to reopen (July 2), as well as eliminates hotel fees through the end of 2020, defers certain licensing fees and permanently allows for a 100% deduction of provisional gaming credits and coupons against gross revenues.
The bill also allocates $100 million of COVID-19-related federal grant money to the state Economic Development Authority for small business assistance.
The bill was amended in the Senate to reduce the amount of time casinos would be permitted a reduction in gaming revenue taxes and also eliminated a break on parking fees and tourism promotion fees.
Based on recent industry performance, and incorporating for the Senate changes, the proposed legislation could reduce the amount of casino-related taxes and fees paid to the state and the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority by as much as $93 million over the course of one year.
The sports betting bill was introduced in May, but only recently referred to committee. The legislation allows gaming operators to receive a credit from the promotional wagers and free bets offered to customers. The bill allows for a credit after the first $12 million from internet wagers and after the first $8 million from in-person bets. Any amount above those benchmarks will not be taxed, according to the bill's text.
The legislation applies to both Atlantic City's casinos and the state's racetracks who offer sports wagering.
A third casino relief bill, which allows for the operators to apply for interest-free loans to help pay for operational costs, stalled in legislative committees.
The committee hearing begins at 10:30 a.m.
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Hard Rock Hotel Casino Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Hard Rock Hotel Casino Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Hard Rock Hotel Casino Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Hard Rock Hotel Casino Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Hard Rock Hotel Casino Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Hard Rock Hotel Casino Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Hard Rock Hotel Casino Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Hard Rock Hotel Casino Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Hard Rock Hotel Casino Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Hard Rock Hotel Casino Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
In the weeks following their early July reopening, President Joe Lupo said Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has seen more older gamblers return, particularly as the public becomes more aware of the health and safety protocols the casinos are following.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Tables fill up quickly with masked gamblers Thursday as Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City reopens.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Hard Rock Hotel Casino Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Hard Rock Hotel Casino Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Temperature scanners make sure guests do not have fevers at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Hard Rock Hotel Casino Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Hard Rock Hotel Casino Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Hard Rock Hotel Casino Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Hard Rock Hotel Casino Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
An employee installs Plexiglass barriers at a table Thursday at Ocean Casino Resort.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
The gaming floor bustles Thursday at a reopened Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Golden Nugget Atlantic City Hotel, Casino & Marina re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Golden Nugget Atlantic City Hotel, Casino & Marina re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Golden Nugget Atlantic City Hotel, Casino & Marina re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Golden Nugget Atlantic City Hotel, Casino & Marina re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Golden Nugget Atlantic City Hotel, Casino & Marina re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Some slot machines are disabled to allow for social distancing Thursday at Golden Nugget Atlantic City.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Golden Nugget Atlantic City Hotel, Casino & Marina re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Golden Nugget Atlantic City Hotel, Casino & Marina re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Tropicana Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Tropicana Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Tropicana Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Tropicana Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Tropicana Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Tropicana Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Signs remind patrons to maintain social distancing Thursday at Tropicana Atlantic City.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Signs outline staff health and safety procedures Thursday at Tropicana Atlantic City.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Tropicana Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Tropicana Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Tropicana Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Hand sanitizer stations are set up on the floor Thursday at Tropicana Atlantic City.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Tropicana Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Staff Photographer Edward Lea
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Jason Gregorec, General Manager at Tropicana Atlantic City talks about the re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City re-open to the public Thursday July 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.