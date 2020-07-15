Casino Control Commission (copy)

The Casino Control Commission, from left to right: Vice Chair Sharon Anne Harrington, Chairman James Plousis, Commissioner Alisa Cooper.

ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Control Commission will hear testimony Wednesday morning on the proposed $17.3 billion merger of Eldorado Resorts Inc. and Caesars Entertainment Corp.

New Jersey is the final regulatory approval needed for the two gaming companies to merge into the country's largest operator. If finalized, the newly formed gaming company would keep the Caesars name and customer rewards program, but Eldorado senior management would oversee operations.

Eldorado currently operates Tropicana Atlantic City, while CET controls Bally's Atlantic City, Caesars Atlantic City and Harrah's Resort Atlantic City. Bally's was recently sold for $25 million to Rhode Island-based Twin River Worldwide Holdings and the sale is pending approval.

New Jersey regulators will consider multiple facets of the proposed merger, including the potential of undue economic concentration among Atlantic City's nine casinos. The hearing could take place over multiple days.

The CCC hearing begins at 10:30 a.m. and can be viewed online here.

This story is developing. Check back for more details and live updates.

