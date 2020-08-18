ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approved the preliminary site plan for an indoor water park next to the Showboat Hotel, but the proposal still has a ways to go before the aquatic attraction becomes a reality.
The CRDA board voted to grant minor variances and relief related to the proposed $100 million water park sought by Showboat owner Bart Blatstein.
A more detailed final site plan still needs to go through the land use process and requires CRDA approval before the project can begin.
Blatstein is also seeking a zoning designation change that would allow up to a $5 million rebate in sales tax on the project, with half the credit going to the CRDA.
Board Chairman Robert Mulcahy said the CRDA and Blatstein's Showboat Renaissance, LLC, were at odds over who would receive the first $2.5 million payment.
CRDA Executive Director Matt Doherty said the two sides were still negotiating the details.
"That's a significant problem that we're going to have to deal with as we go forward. I just want the board to be aware that there are issues here before we get this thing done," Mulcahy said during Tuesday's public meeting.
The entertainment retail district designation sought by Blatstein is similar to what Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City was granted in 2017 before transforming the former Taj Mahal Casino Resort.
A final site plan is expected to be submitted within a month or two, said Lance Landgraf, CRDA planning and development director.
The Showboat’s yet-to-be-named aquatic park will feature water slides, pools and a lazy river, in addition to food and beverage outlets, party rooms, locker rooms, retail stands and lounge areas, according to an application submitted to the CRDA.
A retractable glass-pane roof will cover the entire park and make it a year-round facility.
The project also calls for a renovation of the Showboat’s existing Premier Light Tower for water park guests and the construction of a family entertainment center, with arcade games, mini golf and laser tag, inside the hotel.
The water park will be built on an existing lot between Showboat and Ocean Casino Resort, just off the Boardwalk.
Blatstein, a Philadelphia-based developer, said he believes the proposed 100,000-square-foot water park and entertainment center will be a catalyst for getting more families to Atlantic City.
“This is, basically, a family resort with a hotel anchored by an indoor water park, and there’ll be many, many other amenities,” Blatstein testified in June. “My team and I are very, very excited about developing this property.”
Blastein purchased Showboat from Stockton University for $23 million in 2016, two years after the former Caesars Entertainment Corp. closed the casino hotel as part of the company’s bankruptcy restructuring and imposed a deed restriction preventing casino gaming on the lot. The Showboat has been operating as a noncasino hotel for the past four years.
Blatstein sold the building on the Playground Pier in January — a property he leased for $2.7 million in 2015 — after stating he would invest more than $50 million into the former Pier Shops at Caesars. He also owns the closed Garden Pier across from Ocean Casino Resort.
