On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Openly drinking alcoholic beverages on the Atlantic City Boardwalk this summer is a temporary experiment, made legal by a city order in an effort to give bars and restaurants an economic boost during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday, Atlantic City got one step closer to having a permanent law permitting open containers in the Tourism District after unanimous approval by the Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism and Historic Preservation Committee. The bill, A299/S1591, cleared the Senate committee without any debate.
The state Assembly passed the bill 78-0 in June.
The legislation now moves to the full Senate for a vote, where it is expected to pass. The state Senate voted 37-0 in favor of similar legislation in 2019, but the bill stalled in an Assembly committee.
The legislation tasks the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority with defining the parameters of an open container zone, where alcoholic beverages can be sold, consumed and transported by persons of legal drinking age. The bill requires CRDA to hold a public hearing on the merits of establishing the open container zone.
Local leaders and state representatives have been trying to get an open container law passed for select areas of Atlantic City's Tourism District for several years. The current session's companion bills are sponsored by Atlantic County's three representatives, Republican state Sen. Chris Brown and Democratic Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato.
Mayor Marty Small Sr. signed an executive order in early June permitting open containers of alcoholic beverages on the Boardwalk, non-residential areas of Gardner's Basin and the Orange Loop (St. James Place, New York Avenue and Tennessee Avenue). State guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic allowed the city to temporarily permit open containers. The order expires in November or when COVID-related restrictions are lifted, whichever comes first.
