Atlantic City casino

State gaming regulators will release the casino industry's quarterly profit reports Monday afternoon, the first report detailing the financial impact COVID-19 had on the industry. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — The second quarter of 2020 is the only three-month period without legalized gambling in the seaside resort since it was first introduced in 1978 and the casino industry's financial reports will reflect that grim reality when they are released Monday afternoon.

At 2 p.m., the state Division of Gaming Enforcement will publicize the Atlantic City casino industry's quarterly report for April, May and June, a period when all nine of the city's gambling parlors were shuttered by order of the governor to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus. The industry's quarterly reports show gross operating profit — a widely accepted measure of profitability for the gaming industry — as well as net revenue, hotel occupancy and third-party business sales. 

Atlantic City's casinos closed March 16 and were not permitted to reopen until July 2. The 107 days without casino gaming is the lengthiest closure in the industry's 42-year history.

Even after the industry reopened last month, COVID-19 took a significant toll on the city. The state's mandated capacity restrictions and prohibitions on indoor dining, smoking and beverage service on the casino floor impacted guest visitation levels and total gaming revenue. 

The industry's quarterly profit reports have not been encouraging since the June 2018 openings of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and Ocean Casino Resort. In the seven quarterly reports since the two properties entered the Atlantic City market, the industry has reported comparable increases only twice, in the third and fourth quarters of 2019.

The first quarter of 2020, which included the March shutdown, was a 65.4% decrease in gross operating profit from the same quarter in 2019. 

What were the biggest jackpots scored at Atlantic City casinos in July?

Contact: 609-272-7222

ddanzis@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDanzis

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments