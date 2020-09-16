Crews began working on the demolition this summer after Atlantic City went to court, claiming the building was unsafe and posed a risk to the public. The building’s owner, billionaire investor Carl Icahn, said the legal action was not necessary because plans were already underway to bring it down. The parking garage and the portion of the former casino hotel that contains the Rainforest Cafe will remain. City officials said cleanup of the site should be completed by June. Trump Plaza closed in 2014 and has been vacant since. Icahn has not announced any future plans for the site.
Progress on former Trump Plaza casino demolition continues with eye toward January implosion
David Danzis
Staff Writer
I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.
