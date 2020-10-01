Poker will 'eventually' return to Atlantic City casinos, but when is anybody's guess

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But those limitations only underscore the second issue for Atlantic City casinos, which is the profitability, or rather lack thereof, of poker.

“A live poker room does not bring a great deal directly to the bottom line,” said Bob Ambrose, a gaming industry consultant, professor of casino management and former Atlantic City executive. “It does bring bottom line revenues to the other property amenities, such as restaurants, bars and even other non-poker gaming. ... I would say you gain more from it as a marketing tool for visitation.”

Big events, such as the Caesars Entertainment-owned World Series of Poker, bring attention and visitors to the properties, but not much in terms of gambling revenue compared to slot machines and other table games. Players wager against one another, while the casino gets a small commission, otherwise known as the rake, or charges a buy-in for tournaments.

In 2019, Atlantic City casinos with poker rooms reported slightly more than $27.2 million in revenue. The prior year, revenue generated from poker rooms was nearly $28.5 million.

“This is a business decision as well, and, frankly, we don’t make a lot of money in poker,” Callender said.