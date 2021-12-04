North Beach Atlantic City continues to grow once dormant section of the Boardwalk

The consortium started in 2019, when the properties were looking for a way to market the rebounding area. During that time, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority funded events on the Boardwalk in the midtown district businesses, such as concerts at Kennedy Plaza, the Atlantic City Airshow and beach concerts, Lupo said.

“In addition to there being no permanent outdoor entertainment venues in that area of the Boardwalk as there are at Kennedy Plaza, Brighton Park and Gardner’s Basin, there have not been any formal requests to CRDA for entertainment grant funding in that area,” according to a statement from the state agency.

+2 Business returns to Atlantic City Convention Center with League of Municipalities conference That seemed to be the theme Thursday during the 106th annual New Jersey State League of Muni…

In addition to the hundreds of millions of dollars of improvements that have been made to casino properties in North Beach, the area has seen a beach replenishment project and a redeveloped Boardwalk.

Kelly Burke, senior vice president and chief of marketing at Ocean, said the goal of the group is to make the area a destination.

The group meets on a regular basis to talk about how to better market the area.

“We look to work together,” Lupo said. “We are seeing the benefits of working together. The alliance has been very successful. When the casinos do better, everyone does better. It’s a trickle down to the local businesses.”

Contact Nicholas Huba: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.