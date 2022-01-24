 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NJ approves company to take bets on competitive video games
0 Comments
top story

NJ approves company to take bets on competitive video games

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Esports Riot Games
Ted S. Warren

ATLANTIC CITY — New Jersey has approved its first company to take bets on competitive video games, a fast-growing activity known as eSports that is popular with young people around the world, officials said Monday.

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement granted approval to Esports Entertainment Group to accept bets on eSports games. It will be affiliated with Bally's Atlantic City's casino license but will only take bets on eSports.

The company will launch its VIE.gg betting platform following a five-day “soft play” period which will begin Tuesday afternoon.

It is based in London and has offices in Hoboken, Hudson County New Jersey, and in Malta.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We couldn’t be more pleased to be the first eSports-dedicated operator to be granted the right to commence business in New Jersey," said Grant Johnson, the company's CEO. "We are thrilled to be playing such an important role in this fast-growing market with the launch of our first eSports wagering offering in the United States.”

Johnson estimated betting on eSports is expected to reach $205 billion by 2027.

The market research company Newzoo projects eSports will generate $1.6 billion in revenue globally by 2024, up from just over $1 billion last year.

Customers on the Esports Entertainment Group platform will be able to bet on other people playing games including Call of Duty, League of Legends and others.

New Jersey regulators have given approval on a case-by-case basis for individual events or tournaments involving eSports. This approval is the first for a company for an ongoing schedule of games that will not need to be individually approved.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Syria prison attack kills more than 100, clashes ongoing

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News