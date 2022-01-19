New sports betting venue coming to Ocean Casino Resort

ATLANTIC CITY — Ocean Casino Resort has plans for a new $4 million entertainment venue, with an emphasis on sports betting that is expected to be open by the summer.
Casino officials said Wednesday that construction on the new venue is expected to start in March.
“As Ocean continues to strengthen its position within Atlantic City, we are steadfastly dedicated to property growth and development,” Bill Callahan, Ocean's interim CEO, said in a statement. “We are excited by the new venue’s central location and the ability to advance our product with an innovative experience for our guests to enjoy."
Sports betting at the venue will be provided through a partnership with USBookmaking, a subsidiary of Elys Game Technology, Corp, if approved by New Jersey’s gaming regulators.
"Partnering with USBookmaking allows us to capitalize on their expertise to bolster our land-based wagering product," Callahan added.
More information, including a construction timeline and rendering, should be unveiled later this year, casino officials said.
The project is part of $75 million worth of improvements at the property. The other projects include 460 new guest rooms and suites.
