New sports betting venue coming to Ocean Casino Resort

ATLANTIC CITY — Ocean Casino Resort has plans for a new $4 million entertainment venue, with an emphasis on sports betting that is expected to be open by the summer.

Casino officials said Wednesday that construction on the new venue is expected to start in March.

+5 Investments in new projects on tap for 2022 in Atlantic City ATLANTIC CITY — The city’s casinos are forging ahead with ambitious new projects in 2022, ev…

“As Ocean continues to strengthen its position within Atlantic City, we are steadfastly dedicated to property growth and development,” Bill Callahan, Ocean's interim CEO, said in a statement. “We are excited by the new venue’s central location and the ability to advance our product with an innovative experience for our guests to enjoy."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sports betting at the venue will be provided through a partnership with USBookmaking, a subsidiary of Elys Game Technology, Corp, if approved by New Jersey’s gaming regulators.

"Partnering with USBookmaking allows us to capitalize on their expertise to bolster our land-based wagering product," Callahan added.