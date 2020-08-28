Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation Friday that permanently allows for the public consumption of alcohol within the Atlantic City Tourism District.
The bill defines “open container areas” as portions of the beach, Boardwalk and other areas within the Tourism District, as determined by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, in which pedestrians are permitted to carry and consume open containers of alcoholic beverages, the Governor’s Office said in a statement.
“Despite the economic hardship that this pandemic has levied on our casino and hospitality industries, the Atlantic City community has once again proven its resiliency and readiness for a strong future,” Murphy said. “By permanently allowing outdoor consumption of alcoholic beverages in certain areas of the Tourism District, we can extend short-term support to small businesses who need it, and further strengthen the resurgence of Atlantic City as the East Coast’s premier resort destination.”
CRDA Executive Director Matt Doherty thanked the governor for signing the bill.
“Visitors coming to Atlantic City expect all the amenities of a world-class destination,” Doherty said. “This will also allow the Atlantic City hospitality industry, which has been severely impacted by COVID-19, to more effectively compete.”
The state Senate unanimously approved a bill Thursday that would permanently allow for the p…
The bill’s sponsors included state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, and Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic. The Assemblymen said the resort’s prior laws prohibiting open consumption were outdated and hampered its tourism economy.
“This practice is becoming outdated as more cities across the nation are relaxing liquor laws in tourist areas,” Mazzeo, Armato and fellow sponsor Assemblywoman Carol Murphy, D-Burlington, said in a joint statement. “It’s time we revamp Atlantic City’s own laws to match this trend while continuing to keep the tourism area a safe and welcoming place to visit.”
“Now, more than ever, with so many of our local families struggling to make ends meet, we need to work together to make our guest experience while on vacation more enjoyable to grow our tourism industry,” Brown said.
Mayor Marty Small Sr. signed an executive order in early June permitting open containers on the Boardwalk, nonresidential areas of Gardner’s Basin and the Orange Loop commercial district that includes St. James Place, New York Avenue and Tennessee Avenue. State guidelines in response to the pandemic allowed the city to temporarily permit open containers but required legislative action to make the change permanent.
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
Friday was the first day open alcohol containers were legally allowed on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. Orange Loop establishments such as Bourre and the Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall were among the first to sell spirits to customers to enjoy on the go.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourré on New York Ave to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
Laurie and John Walker, of Ventnor, purchased drinks from the Biergarten on the Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
June 12 was the first day open alcohol containers were legally allowed on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.
Matt Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). (l-r) Rich Jacobs of Marlton and Jessica Jarvis of Atlantic City in front of the Steel Pier..
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
Mark Callazzo says open containers and a walkable business district were a small part of a larger vision he and others shared for the Orange Loop when the project started nearly five years ago.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards).
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). Ventnor residents (l-r) Laurie and John Walker, enjoy a cooling refreshment from the Biergarten at 2701 Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
JaVonn Parrish had expected to return to work at Bourre next week, when outdoor dining resumes in New Jersey, but the relaxing of Atlantic City’s open-container laws brought him back early.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
People line up for service Friday afternoon outside the Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall in Atlantic City’s Orange Loop commercial district.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). (l-r) Cindy and Jim Detweiler, from Souderton PA, enjoying the outside patio at Bourré on New York Ave.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). (l-r) Dom Lafragola and Anna Myers, both of Tuckerton, in front of the Tennessee Ave. Beer Hall.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). (l-r) Luigi Esposito and Joe Ruscoe, both of Little Egg Harbor, with their drink orders from Bourré.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). (l-r) Michelle and Tom Kunzman of Toms River.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). Bourré bartender Javonn Parrish of Atlantic City .
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). Cory Clair, 25, from Tuckerton, outside of Tennesssee Ave. Beer Hall.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). (l-r) Bartenders Roger Barr of Egg Harbor Township and Javonn Parrish of Atlantic City serving patrons at Bourré on New York Ave.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). (l-r) Dom Lafragola and Anna Myers, both of Tuckerton, receive their drink order from their friend (center) Joe Ruscoe of Little Egg Harbor, in front of the Tennessee Ave. Beer Hall.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). Mark Callazzo, owner of the Tennessee Ave. Beer Hall.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). (l-r) Marisa Lucchetti of Atlantic City, and Marybeth Litchholt of Absecon, receive their drink orders from Bartender Roger Barr of Egg Harbor Township.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
Atlantic City resident and Republican mayoral candidate Tom Forkin stops by Bourré on June 12 to show his support for a recent enacted open container policy.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
061320_nws_acboardwalk
On June 12th, Friday is the first day that open alcohol containers will be legally allowed on the AC Boardwalk. An open container bar crawl was held at 1pm starting at Bourre on NY Avenue to commemorate the historic moment (legal booze on the boards). Any containers issued by city bars had to have a sticker or marking stating where the cup originated from.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.