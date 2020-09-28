Man falls and dies inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A 30-year-old Rochester, New York, man fell to his death on early Monday morning inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, police said.

At 4:10 a.m, patrol officers responded to the Hard Rock Hotel for a report of a man who fell from the second level on to the lobby floor, according to news released Monday by Lt. Kevin Fair.

Officers arrived to find security personnel performing CPR, Fair said.

Medical personnel arrived and provided treatment, however, the man was pronounced deceased on scene, Fair said. Police did not identify the man.

Detectives conducted an investigation and determined the man was attempting to climb over a divider when he fell, he said.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is urged to contact the police’s criminal investigations section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411), Fair said. Begin the text with ACPD.