Internet gaming helps Atlantic City casinos offset revenue losses in September

ATLANTIC CITY — Total gaming revenue for the city's nine casinos was up 3% in September compared to last year, ending a six-month streak of decreases because of business impacts related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

However, the year-over-year increase is due entirely to internet casino revenue, based on data released Thursday by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement.

A 113% increase in online gaming revenue year-over-year helped cushion losses from slot machines (-9.6%), table games (-28.7%) and sports betting (-23.5%).

Given the state's COVID-19 travel restrictions and casino capacity limitations, the nearly $291.7 million in total gaming revenue reported by the gambling parlors last month was cause for measured optimism.

"For the sixth month in a row, internet gaming win more than doubled compared to last year. Casino gaming taxes grew more than 16% compared to last September, providing needed funds for programs that aid New Jersey’s senior citizens and disabled residents," said Casino Control Commission Chairman James Plousis. "These results were promising in the midst of continuing travel advisories that decrease visits from out of state, as well as restrictions on capacity, amenities, and entertainment that have made 2020 not reasonably comparable to last year."