ATLANTIC CITY — Two casino beach bars sustained minor damage from high tides sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning.

The retaining walls near LandShark Bar & Grill, outside Resorts Casino Hotel, and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City's Beach Bar, both lost footings after beach erosion from high tides.

Sunday night's high tide was 6:14 p.m. and Monday morning's high mark was at 6:44 a.m.

Neither beach bar was closed Monday, though portions of the area outside LandShark was cordoned off.

Mark Giannantonio, president and CEO of Resorts, said contractors would be on site to asses the damage in a few days and work would begin as soon possible to repair any damage.

The narrow beaches on the North end of Absecon Island have been eroding for some time, creating steep cliffs and drop-offs. The combination of two tropical storms and an abundance of recent onshore winds expedited the beach erosion in certain areas.

"We have been working alongside other casino properties with state and federal officials on a replenishment plan, which we expect to begin before the end of the year," said Joe Lupo, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

A new moon, which means higher tides, will be out Tuesday night.

