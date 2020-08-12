ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Control Commission on Wednesday recognized a recently-retired colleague for more than a decade of service.
Sharon Anne Harrington, former vice chair of the commission, retired July 1 after serving 11 years on the state gaming regulatory body. At the commission's virtual meeting, Chairman James Plousis and Commissioner Alisa Cooper acknowledged Harrington's "distinguished career" in public service.
"She demonstrated the highest level of personal integrity, scholarship and dedication into fulfulling your duties and responsibilities as a member of the Commission, thereby enhancing the public trust and confidence in the regulation of the casino gaming in New Jersey," stated a portion of the formal resolution read into the public record by Plousis. "Her passion, professionalism, tenacity and wisdom earned her praise, respect and admiration of her colleagues in the entire casino gaming community."
Harrington called into the meeting Wednesday morning and said "it was a tremendous privilege" to serve on the board since 2009. She reflected on her time on the commission and noted her tenure coincided with "some very interesting times" in Atlantic City.
"The physical landscape of Atlantic City has turned during that time," she said. "And, nothing is more evident (of that change) than the Orange Loop (commercial district of St. James Place, New York Avenue and Tennessee Avenue) outside our front door and the work that's being done there."
Gov. Phil Murphy has yet to nominate a replacement for Harrington, who had been on holdover status since 2018 after her second appointed term expired. Cooper is also on holdover status as her term expired in 2019.
In other business, the commission approved multiple casino employee licenses for the recently-formed Caesars Entertainment Inc. and its affiliates. Bard Eilert was granted a temporary casino key employee license to serve as vice president of operations and Ty Stewart was approved for an initial license to serve as senior vice president and executive director of the operator's online entities.
Caesars Entertainment, following approval from the commission in July, now operates four — Bally's Atlantic City, Caesars Atlantic City, Harrah's Resort Atlantic City and Tropicana Atlantic City — of the nine casinos in the city. Bally's was recently sold to Twin River Worldwide Holdings for $25 million and the deal is pending approval.
Ocean Casino Resort also had two executives who were granted temporary licenses Wednesday. Kelly Burke will serve as senior vice president and chief marketing officer, while Nicole Powers was named vice president of database and events marketing.
The commission's next meeting is Sept. 16.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.