• Council Oak Steaks & Seafood
• Kuro
• YOUYU Noodle Bar
• Hard Rock Cafe
• Sugar Factory
• Legends Lounge (Rock Royalty and X Card members only) (Seminole Ballroom)
• Plum Lounge (X Card members only)
• DAER Deck (X Card members only), 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Friday-Sunday
• Center Bar
• Lobby Bar, 12 p.m.- 12 a.m., Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.- 2 a.m., Friday-Saturday
• Balcony Bar
• Hard Rock Beach Bar
• Fish & Co.
