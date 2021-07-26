Hard Rock Atlantic City taps Ray Stefanelli as Vice President of Online Gaming

ATLANTIC CITY – A former Borgata executive is returning to Atlantic City to serve as Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Vice President of Online Gaming.

Hard Rock said Monday that Ray Stefanelli will direct online casino and sports marketing strategies, customer service, risk and payments.

“We are thrilled to welcome a 30-year industry professional like Ray back to the Hard Rock family,” said Joe Lupo, property president. “I am confident that Ray will continue to elevate our online gaming experience here in New Jersey, while playing an integral role in the expansion and development of the existing and future customer product with the Hard Rock Digital team.”

According to his LinkedIn biography, Stefanelli perviously served as the director of operations and poker for BetMGM and prior to that held the title of Executive Director of Online Gaming Poker and Casino Product at Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa.

Stefanelli is a Lynchburg College graduate and New Jersey native who has held several other regional gaming roles. He has experience working with the Hard Rock brand, serving as Seminole Gaming’s Director of Poker Marketing in 2013.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251 clowe@pressofac.com Twitter @clairelowe

