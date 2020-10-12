Gaming regulators cancel October meeting, no date set on Bally's sale

ATLANTIC CITY — The pending sale of Bally's Atlantic City will have to wait a little while longer before getting approval from state gaming regulators.

The Casino Control Commission canceled the October public meeting scheduled for Wednesday morning due to a lack of actionable agenda items.

The commission's next regularly scheduled meeting is Nov. 18.

State gaming regulators are expected to consider Twin River Worldwide Holdings' intended $25 million purchase of Bally's from Caesars Entertainment Inc. and VICI Properties before the end of the year.

The deal, which would net VICI almost $19 million for the land and property and Caesars roughly $6 million, was announced in April.

A special meeting of the commission to consider granting TRWH interim casino authorization — a preliminary step toward full licensure — could be scheduled.