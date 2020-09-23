ATLANTIC CITY — The former general counsel of Ocean Casino Resort filed a lawsuit Tuesday in state Superior Court claiming she was unjustly fired after raising concerns over a falsified document submitted to state gaming regulators.
Loretta Pickus, former senior vice president and general counsel for Ocean, alleged she faced retaliation and discrimination for raising concerns about factual discrepancies in a report by the casino audit committee's report submitted to the state Division of Gaming Enforcement earlier this year.
Pickus, of Northfiled, claims her gender played a role in her eventual termination and is seeking financial compensation from the casino's owner, Luxor Capital Group.
Pickus' attorney, Katy McClure, of Smith Eibeler, LLC, said her client was fired for objecting to the casino's submission of "inaccurate information to the state agency charged with regulating it."
When Pickus voiced concerns over the apparent discrepancy, she was fired four days later after allegedly being told she should have spoken "softer" and "less harshly" when she reported the apparent violations to the all-male Audit Committee.
"The reasons the casino officials communicated to her for the decision to fire her reveal a retaliatory motive fueled by gender discrimination," McClure said. "Ms. Pickus has suffered not only economic and emotional harm, but harm to her professional reputation in a small industry."
Ocean Casino Resort, Luxor Capital Group, as well as Cory Morowitz and Fred DeVesa — two members of the casino’s Audit Committee — are named as defendants in the lawsuit.
Ocean declined to comment on the lawsuit. Luxor, a New York City-based hedge fund, has yet to respond to a request for comment.
According to the complaint, Ocean appointed a surveillance director, Mark Evans, in January 2019.
Pickus submitted audit committee meeting minutes to the DGE, which reflected Evans' position as a permanent hire.
In June, the casino hired a new director after receiving an anonymous tip regarding deficiencies in Evans' department.
During a July 2019 meeting of the Audit Committee, DeVesa "indicated that he did not want a record reflecting the hiring and demotion of Evans" because the company would face less liability if he had been identified as a temporary appointment, the complaint said.
The complaint alleges the "Audit Committee’s July 2019 Minutes falsely stated that the company’s management did not consult the Audit Committee in January 2019 regarding Evans’ appointment to the position of Director of Surveillance and, as such, the company had violated the Audit Charter."
Neither of those issues were discussed during the meeting, according to Pickus.
Pickus broached the issue with chief executive officer, Terry Glebocki, who recommended Pickus draft "alternate, accurate" language to correct the minutes, according to the lawsuit.
The committee rejected her proposal to correct the “false and misleading” minutes, the complaint said.
In August, the DGE started an investigation and Pickus provided the agency with minutes from the January meeting showing Evans was appointed surveillance director, according to the complaint. DeVesa — a "longtime, personal friend" of DGE Director David Rebuck, the complaint stated — and audit committee chairman Morowitz said in emails they hadn’t read the January minutes before submitting the minutes from the July meeting. The email said Pickus had thrown them "under the bus in meeting with DGE yesterday," the complaint alleged.
"Bottom line, we now have a toxic relationship with Loretta," Morowitz said, according to the complaint.
In a November letter to the company, Rebuck, said the compliance issue was factually flawed and, according to the complaint, Pickus expressed concerns to casino leadership that it "targeted her with inaccurate accusations."
Rebuck allegedly then cut her out of a meeting with the company’s leaders in which he reportedly said, “there are people you shouldn’t have in your organization. They are hold overs. They need to go. Call me later as I do not want to name them here,” the complaint said.
Pickus worked for the casino when it was Revel Casino Hotel under different management.
Rebuck also told the company that Pickus didn’t know what she was doing, that his agency had problems with her during the Revel bankruptcy and, the complaint said, “the company should discharge her.”
Attorney Gaetan Alfano said DeVesa and Morowitz "view this as an entirely baseless claim and they are reserving all of their rights in response."
The company fired Pickus on Jan. 27, 2020, telling her it was due to comments she made at the audit committee meeting days earlier when she asked again to have the July 2019 meeting minutes corrected, the complaint said.
Pickus spent more than 30 years in the casino gaming industry and her termination caused harm to her professional reputation, the complaint stated.
"Because of the unjust and inappropriate decisions of these Luxor Group officials, my career and excellent reputation have been severely harmed," Pickus said. "Our team was like a family to me, so this has been a profoundly distressing and hurtful experience —particularly given that they acted quickly to replace me with a male attorney with less industry experience. I expected to remain in my position for many more years given the high performance reviews I have sustained over the course of my time with this company. I hope this lawsuit will rectify this injustice, and further expose the malfeasance they’ve undertaken."
