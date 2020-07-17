ATLANTIC CITY — A third day of public hearings on the proposed $17.3 billion merger of Eldorado Resorts Inc. and Caesars Entertainment Corp. will begin Friday morning and state gaming regulators are expected to make a determination.
The Casino Control Commission will reconvene at 10 a.m. The hearing can be viewed here.
New Jersey is the final regulatory approval needed for the deal to be complete. Gaming regulators must consider the proposal’s impact on market concentration and the financial stability of the resulting merger.
Over the course of two days, the commission has heard testimony from five Eldorado executives and two economists.
The state Division of Gaming Enforcement expressed reservations about the merger, both in a pre-hearing report to the commission and in final remarks delivered Thursday. The size and scope of the deal combined with the uncertainty of the global pandemic's impact on gaming and tourism and the overall impact on the Atlantic City market, gave regulators at the division pause as to whether the merger should be approved outright.
The division recommended several conditions for approval in its report, including the creation of a $400 million capital investment trust account to be used on upgrading the new company's Atlantic City casinos and lifting existing deed restrictions prohibiting gaming on three former assets of Caesars.
Presently, Eldorado (Tropicana Atlantic City) and Caesars (Bally’s Atlantic City, Caesars Atlantic City and Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City) operate four of Atlantic City’s nine casinos.
The merged gaming company would keep the Caesars name — becoming Caesars Entertainment Inc. — and customer rewards program, while Eldorado senior management would oversee operations.
Bally’s was recently sold for $25 million to Rhode Island-based Twin River Worldwide Holdings. The sale is pending approval.
The Casino Control Commission currently consists of two members — Chairman James Plousis and Commissioner Alisa Cooper — following the recent retirement of former Vice Chair Sharon Anne Harrington.
This story is developing. Check back for more details and live updates.
