ATLANTIC CITY — The second round of testimony on the proposed merger of Eldorado Resorts Inc. and Caesars Entertainment Corp. will be heard Thursday morning by state gaming regulators.
New Jersey is the final regulatory approval needed for the two gaming companies to become the country’s largest casino operator, a deal estimated to be worth nearly $17.3 billion. If finalized, the newly formed gaming company would keep the Caesars name — becoming Caesars Entertainment Inc. — and customer rewards program, while Eldorado senior management would oversee operations.
Thursday's hearing will begin with testimony by economist Timothy Watts, managing director at National Economic Research Associates, Inc. Watts was retained by Eldorado to examine the impact of the proposed merger on the Atlantic City market.
In a report submitted to the state Division of Gaming Enforcement, Watts concluded that a merger of Eldorado and Caesars would not result in an undue economic concentration of casinos in the Atlantic City market.
Conversely, Martin Perry, head of the economics department at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, submitted a report to the state which argued in favor of maintaining as many independent casino operators as possible in Atlantic City. Perry offered several recommendations for approval of the deal that would reduce the market share of the newly formed company, including selling one larger casino or two smaller properties.
Eldorado currently operates Tropicana Atlantic City, while Caesars controls Bally’s Atlantic City, Caesars Atlantic City and Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City. Bally’s was recently sold for $25 million to Rhode Island-based Twin River Worldwide Holdings. The sale is pending approval.
The CCC hearing can be viewed online here.
This story is developing. Check back for more details and live updates.
