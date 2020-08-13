Ocean Casino Resort, Atlantic City July’s casino revenue numbers are the first full month of reports since the casinos reopened because of COVID-19 Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. . Ocean had a good month. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The DraftKings Sportsbook at Resorts Casino Hotel, seen here at its grand opening in 2018, was filled to capacity for Super Bowl 54.
DAVID DANZIS
Staff Writer
Ocean Casino Resort, Atlantic City July’s casino revenue numbers are the first full month of reports since the casinos reopened because of COVID-19 Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. . Ocean had a good month. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The novel coronavirus decimated commercial gaming revenues in the second quarter of 2020 throughout the country, according to the American Gaming Association.
Gaming revenues for the three-month period were $2.3 billion across the United States, a decline of more than 78% compared to the same quarter last year.
"COVID-19 has undoubtedly posed the most difficult economic challenge the gaming industry has ever faced," said AGA President and CEO Bill Miller. "Yet, gaming’s record popularity prior to COVID-19, as well our resilience in the midst of such adversity, is evidence of the industry’s foundation for continued success as we emerge from the pandemic."
During a conference call with reporters Thursday, Miller noted that 2020, prior to the pandemic forcing 989 U.S. brick-and-mortar casinos to close in March, was poised to be a strong year for commercial gaming.
Revenues in January and February were up 10.4%, Miller said.
In April and May, revenues dropped more than 90% year-over-year, the AGA said. In June, as nearly 300 commercial properties reopened, gaming revenue was nearly four times higher than the previous two months combined.
Stringent, regulator-approved health and safety measures in casinos have aided consumer confidence and brought visitors back, particularly in regional markets, such as Atlantic City.
"The gaming industry has been a leader in implementing rigorous, innovative protocols that have allowed the vast majority of our properties to reopen and stay open," Miller said. "With business returning to casino floors and sportsbooks seeing increased action, the gaming industry is steadily charting a responsible path to recovery that prioritizes health and safety, supports the communities where we operate, and offers first-class entertainment."
Online gaming was the only sector to report year-over-year growth in the second quarter, according to the AGA.
Internet casino also outperformed legal sports betting for the first time since the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018.
Online casino gaming is only legal in six states: New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Nevada (poker only), Michigan (not live) and West Virginia.
Internet gaming revenue in New Jersey increased more than 100%, year-over-year, each of the three full months (April, May and June) Atlantic City's nine casinos were closed. Atlantic City casinos were permitted to reopen July 2 after closing, via the governor's directive, March 16.
Sports betting experienced a sharp decline in gross gaming revenue in the second quarter due to the shutdown of sports activity, but is still up slightly, 4.1%, in the first half of 2020 as a result of a record start to the year and increased legal options, the AGA said. More than $315 million was legally wagered on sports in New Jersey last month, according to state gaming regulators.
I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.