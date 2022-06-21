 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brigantine native named new Borgata VP, CFO

ATLANTIC CITY — Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa has promoted Chris Rynkiewicz to vice president and chief financial officer, continuing his more than two-decade-long tenure at the resort.

Rynkiewicz will oversee every aspect of the casino's finance division while working with executives on plans to boost long-term and short-term profits, Borgata said Tuesday in a news release.

Rynkiewicz first joined Borgata's pre-opening team in 2001 (the casino opened in 2003). Prior to working for the resort, he held an auditing manager position with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Philadelphia.

This is just the latest promotion for Rynkiewicz. He was named operations controller in 2004, followed by director of finance in 2006 and executive director of finance in 2015.

“Chris has over two decades of experience at Borgata, and his institutional knowledge and expertise are invaluable as we work to elevate Borgata to new levels,” said Travis Lunn, president and chief operating officer of Borgata. “Chris values the employee experience as much as the guest experience, which is an essential mindset we want our leadership to have. I look forward to seeing all he will accomplish in his new role.”

Rynkiewicz grew up in Brigantine and graduated from Holy Spirit High School in Absecon. He has a bachelor's degree from Rutgers University.

“I am thrilled to continue my work with Borgata in this new role, and to ensure the resort maintains its top position among visitors in Atlantic City, while also working to meet our financial goals,” Rynkiewicz said. “The past 21 years have been so fulfilling, and I am excited for what the future holds for the resort, our employees and our community.”

